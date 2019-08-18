Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Sector Gamma As Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $338,400

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 8,800 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLANS TO SELL $3B IN NON CORE ASSETS 2018 TO 2020; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 162,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, down from 206,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.92M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 230,000 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $64.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, CTST and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, TWOU and EVH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Carbonite, Cardinal Health, GTT Communications, and Just Energy and Encourages Investors to Contact the – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.