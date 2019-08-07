Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Upped Holding by $542,928; Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 11,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 47,119 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 35,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 5.03M shares traded or 77.87% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 3.99M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,810 shares to 181,249 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 25,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,877 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for INS, EGBN and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 292,362 shares. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.28% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Stifel Fincl has 1.32 million shares. Assetmark holds 1,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 87,554 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 4.03M shares. Archford Strategies Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.45% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.57 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 143,441 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,797 shares. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.79% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 3.02 million shares. Rampart Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 3,657 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 9,754 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 53,600 shares to 157,100 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc reported 42,014 shares stake. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada Inc accumulated 1,609 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 3,752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 10,246 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 56,756 shares. Cim Limited Liability Company reported 8,720 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 16,811 shares. Oarsman Cap stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2.80M are owned by Mairs Power. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Company reported 68,220 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 47,978 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 0.01% or 562 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.28% or 119,859 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 22,504 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. 10,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. $33,264 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. Hein LeLand J had sold 39,583 shares worth $2.49 million.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MCD Stock Looks Good Ahead Of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Consumer Staples Stocks to Weather the Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.