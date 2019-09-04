Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted Holding by $542,928 as Share Value Declined; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by $50.21 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 315.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 851,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45M, up from 270,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $63.38. About 277,335 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 11,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 47,119 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 35,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 3.42 million shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc reported 4,797 shares. Rothschild Il holds 6,413 shares. Iowa Natl Bank owns 10,076 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 885,717 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.54% or 12,504 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Bogle Management LP De reported 253,356 shares stake. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 2,100 shares. Tekla Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Atria Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 7,745 shares. Amer Century Companies has 4.60 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp holds 0.14% or 5,549 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 994,448 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 9,097 shares to 3,599 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 1,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,381 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 15,073 shares to 31,980 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Dwa Technical Leaders Portfolio by 9,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,140 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Senior Loan Port Nyse Arca Inc.