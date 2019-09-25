Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Novare Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $302,022 as Market Value Declined; Endurant Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD)

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 513.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 526,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 629,236 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66M, up from 102,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 140,657 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 6,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 102,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84 million, down from 109,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 1.51M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,452 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,753 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.75M for 10.94 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

