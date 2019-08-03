Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder North Star Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.25 Million; General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 30,306 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 56521.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 26,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.07M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,621 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors accumulated 11,408 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Gru Inc owns 2,158 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 151,332 shares. Levin Strategies LP owns 23,661 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1607 Cap Prtn Ltd stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Raymond James Associate invested in 0.03% or 560,862 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 24 shares. First Manhattan holds 7,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 69,810 shares. 445,534 were accumulated by Saba Cap Mgmt L P. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Jacobs And Ca stated it has 7,516 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71,000 shares to 182,375 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,750 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,390 shares. Axa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Westpac Banking Corp, Australia-based fund reported 82,981 shares. Bogle Inv LP De holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 253,356 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 47,504 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 112,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Smart Portfolios Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Rockland Com reported 16,576 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 4.03M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.18% or 70,438 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 60,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.39% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 555,163 shares.