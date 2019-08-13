Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Kwmg Raised Its Holding; Agf Investments Stake in Waste Management (WM) Has Cut by $40.46 Million as Shares Rose

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 392,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.67 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.02 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 2.12 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 207,535 shares to 854,476 shares, valued at $31.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 121,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 12,062 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Com Il accumulated 0.05% or 4,150 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited invested in 3,499 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 336 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 97,229 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Bailard holds 58,786 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd accumulated 4,794 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Commerce Mi Adv stated it has 2,600 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt Corp has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 35.79 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 2.89M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stearns Fincl Gru reported 1,949 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.10 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,555 shares to 6,562 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,054 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CAH – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,317 shares. Cap Interest Invsts has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Gotham Asset owns 407,213 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 16,992 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 3,294 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 9,025 shares. 4,390 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Moreover, First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru has 0.11% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 1.12M are held by Van Eck Corporation. Pzena Investment Limited Liability holds 3.02 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 122,076 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).