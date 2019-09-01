Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Kwmg Has Increased Stake by $2.25 Million; Fsi Group Increases Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 941,616 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invs holds 35,752 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0% or 9,594 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,779 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Covington Cap reported 200 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.11% or 7,105 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 689 shares. Qs Investors accumulated 79,020 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 23,539 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.19 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 416,651 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Holding has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,898 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,054 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares to 270,920 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,826 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).