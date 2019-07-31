Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Holds Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 422,754 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 429,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 2.75 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,894 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 42,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 846,678 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.14 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

