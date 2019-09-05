Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $12.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Boltwood Capital Management Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $483,392 as Stock Rose

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $190.36. About 10.98 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE MEETING: FOX; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’ “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 21/03/2018 – Facebook sell-off enters third day as backlash grows; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 30/05/2018 – FB: The Federation Council decided to invite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to one of his meetings to speak within the “expert hour”, his speech may touch upon such an important industry for the Russian economy as digitalization // RIA – ! $FB

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 254,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 885,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, up from 631,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 2.08M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co holds 1.74% or 46,781 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 2,703 shares. 8,679 were accumulated by Homrich And Berg. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,700 shares. Parkside State Bank And holds 2,585 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability owns 8,193 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Kenmare Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 69,200 shares for 14.41% of their portfolio. Brandywine holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,605 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Co holds 1.47% or 1.23 million shares. Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,969 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh reported 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 4,640 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 6,352 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.05% or 125,900 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 17,522 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 4,317 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Blackrock reported 22.94M shares stake. Freestone Capital holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 67,804 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 74,569 shares stake. Mai Mgmt owns 9,579 shares. 9,438 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited Liability Company. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 70,438 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 57,225 shares. Welch Forbes Lc owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13,260 shares. Cypress Gp owns 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 10,509 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 304,587 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 46,304 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,134 shares to 661,255 shares, valued at $72.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 43,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,643 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.