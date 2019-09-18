Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Upped Position; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Colony Group Boosted Its Stake by $983,808

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 13,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 346,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.31 million, up from 332,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.10 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 35,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 78,114 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 42,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Natl Amt Free Muni Bnd Fnd (MUB) by 2,886 shares to 13,917 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalent Inc Com (NYSE:CTLT) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,632 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Management Communications holds 1.22% or 155,265 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp Ny has 202,438 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 180,000 shares. Bb&T stated it has 746,901 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Company reported 27,396 shares. First Personal Financial holds 9,145 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 25,508 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Lc has 0.54% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 311,270 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advsrs Asset Management Inc invested in 387,782 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 609,602 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 36,370 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Miles holds 0.62% or 26,430 shares. Seabridge Ltd Liability has invested 1.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa Comml Bank stated it has 10,038 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 0% or 1,134 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 15,006 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com stated it has 292,661 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 28,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Ally owns 15,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 284,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 11,156 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 11,998 shares. 2.65 million were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. Jbf Incorporated holds 12,222 shares. California-based Telos Capital Management has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,170 shares. Ameritas holds 5,342 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 44,552 shares to 140,163 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,722 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).