Cardinal Capital Management Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Sandridge Permian Trust Has 0.67 Sentiment

Sandridge Permian Trust (PER) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stakes in Sandridge Permian Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.30 million shares, down from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sandridge Permian Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Cardinal Capital Management increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 672.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management acquired 44,042 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Cardinal Capital Management holds 50,589 shares with $2.20M value, up from 6,547 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.30B valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96M shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company has market cap of $87.15 million. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 3.58 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 217,429 shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) has declined 32.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PER News: 19/03/2018 – SandRidge rebuffs Midstates’ offer, launches strategic review

M Holdings Securities Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SandRidge Permian Trust for 18,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 13,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,500 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,665 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.51% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 9. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report.