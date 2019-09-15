Cardinal Capital Management Upped Magna International (MGA) Position; Lodge Hill Capital Increases Position in Kirby (KEX)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 62,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 172,690 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.64M, up from 110,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 439,912 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 739,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, up from 718,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,610 shares to 129,056 shares, valued at $17.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 3,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,065 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Magna International (MGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Magna (TSX:MG) Stock Rose 4% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Cheering Magna’s Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Amends and Restates Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 18,000 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,374 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan reported 11,000 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5,984 shares. Westpac reported 53,571 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability holds 16 shares. 2.37 million are held by Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Brandywine Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Westwood Grp invested in 5,051 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 3,365 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.35 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 51,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc owns 5.06M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Suntrust Banks Inc has 5,205 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 16,000 shares.