Cardinal Capital Management Upped Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding by $3.94 Million; Soros Fund Management Trimmed Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $63.56 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 246,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 3.84 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.97M, up from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 23.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 5.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 19.04 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.10M, down from 24.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 9.65M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Ltd has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Ptnrs has invested 0.53% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cap Fund has 600,383 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 89,747 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 8,193 shares. 5.02 million were accumulated by River Road Asset Mgmt Limited. Prudential Finance accumulated 48,830 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP holds 0.4% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 1.34M shares. Pnc Group Inc reported 31,228 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Mesirow Fincl Inv Mgmt reported 459,694 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 908,284 shares. Moreover, Long Pond Cap LP has 2.31% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. 10,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares with value of $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 36,122 shares to 248,478 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 371,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 637,450 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 567,720 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested in 4.34M shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Advent De reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oaktree Mngmt Lp reported 3.38% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 72,983 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 14,424 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 0.24% stake. Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 10,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). M&T National Bank holds 0% or 19,110 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 582 shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 7,923 shares in its portfolio.