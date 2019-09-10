Cardinal Capital Management Upped Its Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lifted New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position By $10.03 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc acquired 6,328 shares as Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 530,399 shares with $47.48 million value, up from 524,071 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co. now has $65.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.25. About 793,297 shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 148.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 111,455 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 186,455 shares with $16.80 million value, up from 75,000 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 706,537 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) stake by 723,876 shares to 872,493 valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arconic Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) was reduced too.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) stake by 22,963 shares to 1.21M valued at $44.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) stake by 17,320 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 8.18% above currents $92.25 stock price. Canadian Railway had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Stephens maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.