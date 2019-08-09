Cardinal Capital Management Upped Itron (ITRI) Position; Gramercy Funds Management Position in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Trimmed by $12.16 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 251,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 817,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13M, up from 566,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 345,887 shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 1.71M shares traded or 115.68% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com owns 195,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 31,776 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 23,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 51,840 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt stated it has 7,639 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3.55 million were reported by Vanguard Gp. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 419,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0% or 64,700 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 314 shares. Lpl Llc holds 0% or 15,698 shares in its portfolio. Marcato LP holds 167,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 43,354 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 44,967 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $87.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 131,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.