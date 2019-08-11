Cardinal Capital Management Upped Holding in Sun Life Financial (SLF) by $816,620; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Raised Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 21,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.65M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 417,434 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY UNDERLYING EPS $1.26; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5,993 MLN VS $7,009 MLN; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.11M, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN FACEBOOK POST: ‘THIS WILL HELP RAISE THE BAR FOR ALL POLITICAL ADVERTISING ONLINE’; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST AHEAD OF SENATE HEARING; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ADDS ADMIN PRIVILEGES TO GROUP CHAT; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER ARRON BANKS SAYS LEAVE.EU DID HAVE DEALINGS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHICH PITCHED FOR WORK AHEAD OF 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 27/03/2018 – Billionaire Peter Thiel allegedly worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytics, says whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter; 03/05/2018 – Ex-U.N. chief Annan tells Facebook to move faster on hate speech

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $48.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,965 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 5,555 shares to 845 shares, valued at $43.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,313 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (ACIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 255 shares. Trb Advsrs LP has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,255 shares. Bristol John W & New York accumulated 2.06% or 449,825 shares. Gradient Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 87,998 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 107.95M shares. 365,023 are owned by Valiant Mgmt L P. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 110,049 shares. Bender Robert And stated it has 4.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse Cap Ltd reported 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 10,050 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Matthew 25 Mgmt stated it has 93,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,595 shares.

