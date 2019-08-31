Cardinal Capital Management Upped By $579,520 Its Suncor Energy (SU) Stake; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 9.70% above currents $52.69 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Thursday, July 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $5500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. See U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) latest ratings:

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc acquired 18,110 shares as Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 1.31 million shares with $42.51 million value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc. now has $45.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.29M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.22 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.75 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private holds 0.29% or 51,592 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 48,319 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,055 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company has 1.25% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 54,457 shares. Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca has 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has 1.42% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 69,951 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company owns 56,112 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 95,428 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 120,685 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Company Il has 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 29,480 shares. 190,674 were accumulated by Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Hills Commercial Bank And Tru has 0.91% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 70,512 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 186 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

