Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by $2.83 Million; Northpointe Capital Has Lifted Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 24,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 48,440 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 23,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 465,271 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 403,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91M, down from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 14.54 million shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 39,973 shares to 781,341 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 376,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 108 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 162,564 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 54,827 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 17,955 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Alps Advsr invested in 55,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Co invested 0.04% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 133,929 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 234,725 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 11,314 shares. 49,484 are owned by United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Systematic Ltd Partnership holds 1.37M shares. Natl Registered Advisor Inc reported 34,766 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 154,501 shares to 14,769 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,482 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

