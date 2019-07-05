Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake by $42.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Stock Price Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted by $351,000 Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 490,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.3. About 659,479 shares traded or 60.27% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 17,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 17,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 291,050 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NEO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Prices 7M Share Common Offering at $21.25/Sh – StreetInsider.com” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Genoptix – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garmin Completes Buyout of Tacx, Expands Fitness Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 39,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has 0.92% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Legacy Capital Ptnrs reported 49,600 shares. First United Retail Bank Trust holds 0.43% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Tru LP holds 141,552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 112,679 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 165,500 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zebra Limited Company owns 19,667 shares. Sei Investments Communication owns 74,730 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd stated it has 26,918 shares. Finemark Bankshares & Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Castleark Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 661,615 shares. 6,451 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,998 shares to 245,214 shares, valued at $32.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,192 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Those Ticking Clocks – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.69 million for 25.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 75,168 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $156.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 376,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 279,453 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 73 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 2,811 shares. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 147,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carlson Ltd Partnership owns 86,892 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 8,412 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% or 840 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Limited Company has 10,662 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 28,200 shares. Creative Planning holds 6,687 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 24,197 were reported by Jacobs Com Ca.