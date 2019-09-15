Cardinal Capital Management Stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Increased Stake

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 765,065 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.80 million, down from 768,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76M shares traded or 96.10% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 15/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA BUSINESS WILL BE CHALLENGED WITHOUT NAFTA; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Reports 8.9% Increase in Profit — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 26/05/2018 – $100 oil by summer? RBC’s Helima Croft says it isn’t far fetched (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 19/04/2018 – ROOTS CORP ROOT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$13 FROM C$12

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97,555 shares to 108,055 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: This Top Bank Stock Is Now Paying 4.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: 3 Easy Ways to Supercharge Your Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Head of RBC Capital Markets, Investor & Treasury Services to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “How Canadian Families Can Save $1 Million | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 461 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Incorporated invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettyjohn Wood And White invested in 0.28% or 481 shares. 10,051 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability owns 5,210 shares. Eastern State Bank holds 16,281 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Americas invested in 24,170 shares or 3.48% of the stock. 3,555 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 3.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability has 4.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 124,906 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.