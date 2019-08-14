Cardinal Capital Management Stake In Howard Hughes (HHC) Was Has Increased; East West Bancorp Com (EWBC) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Upped Holding by $334,969 as Stock Price Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc Com (EWBC) by 153.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 7,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 11,759 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 4,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 804,549 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 55,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 424,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.66 million, up from 369,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 151,708 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30,020 shares to 25,566 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 26,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,611 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV).

