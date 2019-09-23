Cardinal Capital Management Stake in Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Has Cut by $10.09 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Coastline Trust Co Raised by $408,852 Its Stake

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $175.44. About 3.36 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 347,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 626,034 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.49 million, down from 973,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 22,923 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 345,736 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $60.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 105,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 39,400 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Millennium Management Limited Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Da Davidson And holds 7,387 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 6,200 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 16,294 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 0% or 53,781 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 15 are held by Parkside Fincl Bank &. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 325 shares. 104,765 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 26,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,074 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 424 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co holds 45,820 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 9,924 shares. Northern Trust owns 7.18 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley & Associate stated it has 4,126 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 43,252 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.32% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.76% stake. Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 57 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 105,422 shares stake. Narwhal Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,633 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Company Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,310 shares. Camarda Advsrs has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,270 shares to 55,534 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,483 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

