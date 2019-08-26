Cardinal Capital Management Stake In Exxon (XOM) Was Raised; Tiger Eye Capital Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $5.63 Million

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO DARREN WOODS SAYS HIS MAIN FOCUS IS BOOSTING RESULTS FOR COMPANY

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 9,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 65,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group Inc has 48,592 shares. Wedgewood Pa holds 3,166 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 1.54M shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.15 million shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Van Strum Towne Inc reported 2.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 106 shares. Culbertson A N & Company holds 3.47% or 119,050 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Com holds 1.50M shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Company has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Global Limited Liability accumulated 3,234 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dupont Management has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fjarde Ap has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 5.03 million shares or 1.29% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares to 100,541 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Management has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,810 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,225 shares. Sprott has 60,150 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Callahan Advisors Llc stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 5,964 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0.58% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cambridge Advisors Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 8,752 shares. Sabal, Florida-based fund reported 406,029 shares. Trust Comm Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.48% or 71,502 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Ltd holds 386,229 shares. Capstone Investment Llc holds 0.07% or 89,989 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 754,352 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 94,242 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.