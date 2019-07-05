Cardinal Capital Management Stake in Bgc Partners (BGCP) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $627,912

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.25 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.38 million, up from 11.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 545,153 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.)

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 3.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.16% stake. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 141,442 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 432,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.02% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 36,989 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 5,000 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp has 51,803 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Company has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd stated it has 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 34,177 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 57,535 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 2.25M shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 85,284 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 113,925 shares to 785,006 shares, valued at $45.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Mngmt owns 35,887 shares. United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Limited has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 94,242 shares. Eastern Bank holds 232,391 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. 52,293 are held by Exchange Cap. Reliance Of Delaware reported 88,079 shares. New York-based Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 132,043 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.42% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,732 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 6,182 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boltwood Mgmt reported 37,478 shares stake. Pzena Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.95M shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chatham Grp has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 69,504 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares to 28,295 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

