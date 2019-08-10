Cardinal Capital Management Raised Sun Life Financial (SLF) Holding; Wunderlich Securities Upped By $595,944 Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) stake by 42.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 1,674 shares as Netflix Com Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 5,641 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 3,967 last quarter. Netflix Com Inc now has $140.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) stake by 1.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Inc acquired 21,490 shares as Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Cardinal Capital Management Inc holds 1.29M shares with $49.65 million value, up from 1.27M last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now has $23.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 417,434 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl 1Q Rev C$6B; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sun Life Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was downgraded by IBC to “Sell”. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 1 report.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sun Life announces inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sun Life Receives Regulatory Approval for Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q3 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Investing in IPOs Can Make You Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Play It Again With Pairs Trade in Netflix and Spotify Stock – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix Stock While Itâ€™s Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Stock Fell 12% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $450 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $183 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray.

