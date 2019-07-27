Cardinal Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by $641,110 as Share Value Rose; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $6.31 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,360 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, up from 119,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Epoch Invest has 0.66% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 155,078 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 44,228 shares. First Business Services holds 3,527 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F owns 2,771 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 630,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Petrus Trust Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 3,153 shares. Altfest L J reported 9,075 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp reported 12,404 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. E&G Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,800 shares. Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 945 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Country National Bank has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Buckingham Capital Management holds 38,710 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares to 377,235 shares, valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,980 shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock.