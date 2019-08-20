Cardinal Capital Management Raised Its Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Position by $3.35 Million; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Maintains Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 937,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 5.33 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.90 million, up from 4.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.49. About 1.07M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 186,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.58M, up from 6.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 628,689 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,986 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $188.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2.24% or 150,999 shares. Verus Fincl Prns reported 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Tn accumulated 12,955 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 80,064 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,900 shares. Arga Management Limited Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 26,000 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc accumulated 2.95M shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund invested in 34,919 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore And Il has 1.97% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Central Comml Bank Trust Communication reported 5,328 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 628 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fagan stated it has 7,570 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru owns 115,374 shares. Harbour Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 1.92% or 32,470 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mgmt holds 262,864 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 46,490 shares to 284,600 shares, valued at $23.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,222 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

