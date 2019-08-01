Cardinal Capital Management Raised Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $2.71 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Has Increased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 16,626 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 13,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 3.89M shares traded or 37.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 75,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 2.35 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $44.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $14.39 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 76,411 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares. On Thursday, January 31 MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 30,000 shares. 22,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $3.99 million were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.