Cardinal Capital Management Raised By $4.19 Million Its Dennys (DENN) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Bellway PLC (LON:BWY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bellway PLC has GBX 4250 highest and GBX 3600 lowest target. GBX 4075’s average target is 45.48% above currents GBX 2801 stock price. Bellway PLC had 26 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 3600 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. See Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3600.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2945.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 3050.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3500.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2945.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3500.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2945.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3500.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 2945.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Dennys Corp (DENN) stake by 6.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc acquired 233,021 shares as Dennys Corp (DENN)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 3.57 million shares with $65.60M value, up from 3.34 million last quarter. Dennys Corp now has $1.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 451,563 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Denny’s Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:DENN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Denny’s (DENN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Shares Gain Nearly 30% YTD: More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Denny’s (DENN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,863 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 3.05 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Co holds 0% or 11,665 shares. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). 10,532 were reported by United Automobile Association. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 9,300 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,997 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 844,662 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 245,090 shares. Glenmede Comm Na reported 665 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 392,279 shares. Moreover, Olstein Capital Management Lp has 0.22% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 72,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 568 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) or 188,169 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) stake by 490,328 shares to 1.01M valued at $87.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) stake by 113,925 shares and now owns 785,006 shares. Valvoline Inc was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.12% or GBX 31 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2801. About 208,511 shares traded. Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Can We Make Of Bellway p.l.c.â€™s (LON:BWY) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019.