Cardinal Capital Management Raised Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holding by $3.42 Million; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Mayo Investment Advisers Cut Its Holding by $854,000

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 683,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 13.94M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.89M, up from 13.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 1.67 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS FILES UP TO $300M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 37,557 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 52,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 4.35 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL TRAFFIC UP 3.7%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 18,980 shares to 772,278 shares, valued at $91.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,187 shares, and cut its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.45 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

