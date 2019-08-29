Cardinal Capital Management Position in Vf (VFC) Trimmed by $597,614; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holds Stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.79. About 262,761 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 622,058 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC)

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.66M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,280 shares to 132,666 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 72,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).

