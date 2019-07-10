Cardinal Capital Management Position in Vf (VFC) Cut by $597,614; Kensico Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Olin (OLN) as Market Value Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 519,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.82M, down from 8.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 1.87 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16M, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 628,805 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C also sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont owns 33,392 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Leisure Capital accumulated 9,223 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0.53% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Benjamin F Edwards And, a Missouri-based fund reported 22,360 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bridges Investment Mgmt has invested 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Godsey Gibb Assoc reported 2.7% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 15,173 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Blackhill Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,200 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 90 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boston Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schroder Inv Management reported 0.09% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Amer Intll holds 0.04% or 112,485 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $45.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.39 million for 32.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 98,404 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Lp reported 300,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 184,905 shares. Lpl Limited Com holds 0% or 20,067 shares. Pnc Service Inc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Street Corporation reported 6.53 million shares stake. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 48,248 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 32,089 shares. Nordea Inv Management has 192,131 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.03% or 205,000 shares. Schneider Capital Corp holds 0.89% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 168,252 shares. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,008 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 111,956 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 29,049 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $270.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.