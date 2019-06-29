Cardinal Capital Management Position in Us Bancorp (USB) Lifted by $511,488 as Market Valuation Declined; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake Has Lifted by Lomas Capital Management Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.62M, up from 334,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 10.09M shares traded or 78.44% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 38.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 46,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 167,647 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 121,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 686,684 shares traded or 18.11% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 2.27% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Mngmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kistler stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 97,533 shares stake. Legacy Capital Prns holds 0.34% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 15,141 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 1.00 million shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,590 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.59% or 66,200 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.23% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 193,757 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 11,534 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 361,594 shares. Davis Prns Limited Liability Company owns 1.00M shares for 4.12% of their portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 1.48% or 33,055 shares. Maryland Capital Management owns 8,441 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dean Invest Assoc Lc has 92,646 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc invested in 5,337 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,690 shares to 415,980 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,235 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

