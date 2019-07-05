Cardinal Capital Management Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Boosted by $358,200; 1St Source Bank Has Increased Its Patrick Inds (PATK) Stake by $1.41 Million; Shares Rose

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 47,792 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 184,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 2.28 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,813 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 8,000 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 11,586 shares. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,283 shares. 3.31 million are owned by Blackrock. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 727 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 648 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 31,555 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 58,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 283,634 shares. King Luther Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,537 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

