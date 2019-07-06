Cardinal Capital Management Position In Howard Hughes (HHC) Was Raised; Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Century Communities (CCS) Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 55,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 424,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.66M, up from 369,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 272,796 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 43.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 45,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,136 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 103,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 256,853 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c

