Cardinal Capital Management Maintains Holding in Lithia Mtrs (LAD); As Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Market Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Has Raised Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.06. About 3.73 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 30,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 791,258 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.39M, up from 760,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 61,944 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 61,198 shares. Boston invested in 31,127 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7.92 million shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 10,489 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.13% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 20,086 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 4.88M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 3,773 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,247 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Essex Invest Management Com Ltd Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sei Investments Company stated it has 102,435 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 33,686 shares to 147,306 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 54,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,447 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Jaguar Land Rover Mission Viejo, CA – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Sotheby’s’s (NYSE:BID) Share Price Deserve to Gain 49%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tupperware Brands, Lithia Motors, and Clementia Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc reported 217,955 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp has 1.10M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division stated it has 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 3,028 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc has 263,683 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% or 22,463 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 34,475 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc holds 540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 47,441 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Management. Haverford Financial Ser holds 13,349 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.19% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 70,000 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 4,300 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 22,041 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.