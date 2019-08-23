Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Holding; TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (TLTZF) SI Decreased By 12.06%

TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLTZF) had a decrease of 12.06% in short interest. TLTZF’s SI was 2.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.06% from 3.31 million shares previously. With 29,000 avg volume, 100 days are for TELE2 AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLTZF)’s short sellers to cover TLTZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 687 shares traded. Tele2 AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) stake by 2.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 4,528 shares as Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 209,222 shares with $16.14M value, down from 213,750 last quarter. Mgp Ingredients Inc New now has $760.67M valuation. The stock decreased 4.73% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 54,688 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,375 activity. Griffin Augustus C. had bought 2,500 shares worth $119,375.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 692,544 shares to 1.38M valued at $45.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Syneos Health Inc stake by 103,269 shares and now owns 765,584 shares. Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 292,882 shares. Parkside Finance State Bank & reported 22 shares. State Street holds 0% or 429,729 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Company invested in 175,381 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 4,896 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 9,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 17,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 15,200 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 27,078 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 5,197 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 8,808 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 0.02% or 3,882 shares.

Tele2 AB , a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company has market cap of $10.39 billion. The firm offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions.