Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Vf (VFC) by $597,614 as Valuation Declined; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Stake In Lendingtree New (TREE) Was Has Increased

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 208,965 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, down from 215,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 949,783 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $311.28. About 86,406 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 5,685 shares to 152,035 shares, valued at $16.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) by 72,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Shares for $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A..

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 15.58 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 227,500 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

