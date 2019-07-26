Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $1.36 Million as Stock Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Holds Position in Nucor (NUE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 5,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 401,419 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, up from 395,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.80M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 99,868 shares to 869,147 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 88,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,790 shares, and cut its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “US slaps duties on steel from Vietnam originally produced in South Korea, Taiwan – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $45.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 8,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

