Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Itron (ITRI) Stake By $2.98 Million; American States Water Co (AWR)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 48,108 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock rose 18.93%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 769,187 shares with $48.13M value, down from 817,295 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 204,357 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

American States Water Co (AWR) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 99 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 78 sold and trimmed positions in American States Water Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 25.68 million shares, down from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding American States Water Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 59 Increased: 73 New Position: 26.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $25.17 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP had sold 41,737 shares worth $2.10 million on Tuesday, March 19.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.44 million for 27.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 2.39M shares to 2.50 million valued at $70.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) stake by 105,601 shares and now owns 274,578 shares. Livent Corp was raised too.

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AWR’s profit will be $26.15M for 31.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.94% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 2.08% of its portfolio in American States Water Company for 495,950 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 297,772 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.85% invested in the company for 85,880 shares. The California-based Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca has invested 0.49% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,288 shares.