Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Position by $484,270; Stock Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lifted Holding by $8.49 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 40,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 218,150 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.33M, up from 177,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa has 16,959 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 2.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sky Inv Gru Llc holds 1.89% or 24,774 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 10,258 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,807 shares. 7,264 are held by Regent Inv Mngmt. Moreover, United Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 312,216 shares. Park Avenue Limited holds 2,870 shares. Btr Management holds 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,621 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 1.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Macroview Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.17% stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.27% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.15% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 17,784 shares to 51,429 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,266 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was made by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 60,846 shares. Alexandria Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 8,075 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Com stated it has 106,579 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 443,082 shares. Parsec owns 2,298 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Montgomery Mngmt Incorporated has 4,300 shares. Moreover, Founders Finance Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 4.62M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fagan invested in 0.38% or 5,525 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 1.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,518 shares. Main Street Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,278 shares. Of Virginia Va owns 2,792 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 562 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,799 shares.