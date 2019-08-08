Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Stake by $461,340 as Stock Price Declined; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Trimmed Stake by $61.11 Million

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 53.65 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 54.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 3.37 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises brave passengers, crew on deadly Southwest Airlines flight; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY AMONG SOME HAWAIIAN ISLANDS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southwest Airlines Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUV); 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 15,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 973,796 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 989,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 124,202 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $661.33M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $199.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 407,992 shares to 8.67 million shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cibc Natl Bank Usa invested in 0.12% or 16,933 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 132,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Perritt Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.39% or 20,151 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 20,599 shares. Rothschild Il owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,024 shares. Piedmont Inc has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 36.89 million shares. White Pine Investment holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 119,045 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 23,428 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has 0.17% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 41.22 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 750,063 shares. Ws Lllp, a Florida-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cim Inv Mangement owns 8,612 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc reported 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 214,371 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 39,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). The Washington-based Sonata Capital Grp Inc has invested 0.37% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 26,234 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 108 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 3.57 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Martin & Inc Tn stated it has 64,011 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 1.73M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,931 shares or 0% of the stock.