Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Value Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as Market Valuation Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 21.20 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85M, down from 21.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.39M shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc reported 108,585 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0% or 122 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 0.01% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Bank & Trust holds 59,581 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Amer Century Cos holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8.36 million shares. Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.63 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 4,437 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 26,299 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,681 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc stated it has 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 39,111 shares. Adirondack reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 29,993 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $383.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).