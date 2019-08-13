Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Exxon (XOM) Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Scansource (SCSC) Position

Cardinal Capital Management increased Exxon (XOM) stake by 17.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management acquired 11,604 shares as Exxon (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cardinal Capital Management holds 79,309 shares with $6.41 million value, up from 67,705 last quarter. Exxon now has $294.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Scansource Inc (SCSC) stake by 61.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 11,362 shares as Scansource Inc (SCSC)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 7,170 shares with $257,000 value, down from 18,532 last quarter. Scansource Inc now has $814.36M valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 46,678 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity. GRAINGER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $122,760.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Ryanair Hldgs Plc stake by 36,586 shares to 44,608 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 56,357 shares and now owns 62,641 shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $21.34 million for 9.54 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

