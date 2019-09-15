Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake by $3.42 Million; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Boosted Position by $2.85 Million as Share Value Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 333.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 949,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 57,793 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – DVAX: HEPLISAV-B ACIP RECOMMENDATIONS PUBLISHED IN CDC REPORT; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 683,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 13.94M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.89M, up from 13.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 2.24 million shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold BGCP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 167.35 million shares or 1.30% more from 165.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,875 shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 350,016 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 12.21 million shares. The Illinois-based Alyeska Group LP has invested 0.15% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 409 shares. The California-based Gratia Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.78% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Pnc Serv Gru Inc invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Century Companies owns 510,062 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd stated it has 10,000 shares. Ims Mgmt holds 33,510 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 3.57M shares. Regent Investment Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7,881 shares to 297,326 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,187 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold DVAX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 4.14% less from 47.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 4.57M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 555,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd invested in 0.01% or 760,000 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 2.93 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 338,499 shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 17,538 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 11,691 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,440 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Amer Intl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 41,204 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability holds 583,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 143,931 shares. 49,135 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. 32,985 are owned by Crow Point Prns Ltd.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. The insider Phillips Peggy V bought $49,998. Shares for $50,001 were bought by Novack David F.

