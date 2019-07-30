Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Stake by $6.49 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Hcp (HCP) by $14.65 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 472,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68 million, down from 5.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 1.72 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 249,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 884,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72M, up from 634,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 526,869 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 19.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.53 million for 18.75 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 973,329 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $160.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 512,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.73 million shares. 16,413 are held by Commerce Retail Bank. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.02% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 467,775 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 829,041 shares. 6,730 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Lc. 102,290 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. First Mercantile has 0.22% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 7,000 shares. Pension Serv reported 0.08% stake. Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Huntington Bancorporation holds 21,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 446,586 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And. Signaturefd stated it has 4,785 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,569 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 25,307 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 15,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 45,397 shares. Aqr Lc reported 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,163 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Liability has invested 1.46% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,722 shares in its portfolio. Argent Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Utah-based Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.08% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. The New York-based Oz Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.10 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN also bought $2.75 million worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares. Shares for $1.97M were sold by Hershberger Michael D. The insider Southwell Gavin sold $3.21M. GABOS PAUL G bought 8,000 shares worth $239,254.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,528 shares to 209,222 shares, valued at $16.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 96,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).