Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN); Enerplus (ERF) Market Value Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Position by $486,328

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 60,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 1.05M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 70,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.98M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 328,965 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Aspiriant Ltd Company has 23,128 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs holds 0.01% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 34,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aristotle Boston Limited Com owns 630,190 shares. Dean Associate Ltd Co reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 72,810 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 343,955 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 5,389 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 7.74 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 468,424 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 13,618 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 114,490 shares to 650,452 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 113,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785,006 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 31,984 shares to 450,219 shares, valued at $24.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).