Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stake in B & G Foods New (BGS); Bank Of Stockton Has Decreased Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 534,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.72 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 1.28 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.85B market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $87.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,222 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

