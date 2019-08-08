Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 7.57 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 18.42 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,722 shares. Rockland Tru holds 1.34% or 289,970 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 48,755 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 165,289 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marco Invest Management Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 70,347 are owned by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation has 10,101 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Financial In holds 0.07% or 2,122 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 828 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn has 12,319 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.97% or 413,598 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 11.44 million shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 1.03% or 87,520 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.7% or 1.28M shares. First Merchants holds 134,857 shares. Moreover, Telos Cap Mgmt has 2.86% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 169,740 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Company owns 49,611 shares. Mairs And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,184 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc reported 61,923 shares. Indiana Invest Com owns 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,436 shares. Principal Gp reported 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 2.22M shares or 1% of the stock. Boston holds 240,683 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 9,806 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs L P. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greylin Mangement reported 48,864 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.