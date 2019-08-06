Cardinal Capital Management Increased Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stake by $1.31 Million; Valuation Rose; Springbok Capital Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (PG) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (PG) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 6.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 50,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.50M, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 264,841 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based D Scott Neal has invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,870 are held by Burt Wealth. Amer Registered Advisor holds 17,188 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,814 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Limited Company stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Monroe Fincl Bank Mi holds 12,832 shares. Eagleclaw Managment holds 5,145 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 283,510 shares. Washington Fincl Bank reported 1.58% stake. Invest Counsel stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Personal Svcs holds 57,146 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1.12 million shares. Pettee Invsts holds 43,091 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. West Coast Lc has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,618 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 41,374 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:GNW) by 80,400 shares to 200 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fincl has 304,875 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Morgan Stanley owns 204,430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 842,869 shares. Maltese Management Lc has 0.26% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 27,530 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 1.38 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). First Republic Investment owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 11,015 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 54,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset has invested 0.04% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 54,467 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 564,430 shares. Indexiq Advisors owns 0.05% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 59,051 shares. Channing Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.51% or 1.23 million shares.